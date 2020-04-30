RV Smith, Chronicler of Delhi, Author and Poet, Dies; CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'It's A Huge Loss for Delhiites'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 30: Delhi's famed chronicler and author R V Smith passed away on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. He was not keeping well for several months.

"RV Smith, the chronicler of our great city Delhi passed away this morning. His work kept alive the stories and memories of our city. It's a huge loss especially for Delhiites. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Smith, who grew up in Agra, had come to Delhi as a young journalist in the 1950s. His career in journalism spans nearly four decades. Among his notable books are 'Delhi That No One Knows' and 'Capital Vignettes'.