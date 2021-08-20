Lucknow, Aug 20: The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the Saharanpur State University as Maa Shakumbhari University.

The Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill 2021 that provides for renaming the university was 'passed' in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Rename Deoband to Devvrand, Demand Activists in UP.

Later Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, issued a statement saying that, "The ancient temple of Goddess Shakumbhari Devi is situated in Saharanpur district, which is one of the famous Shakti Peeths of India. The general public has an unwavering reverence for Maa Shakumbhari Devi. Dedicating the Saharanpur State University, established by the state government, to Maa Shakumbhari Devi, it was decided to name the said university after her name in accordance with the sentiments of the general public."

The Bill, when it becomes law, would replace the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 that Governor Anandiben Patel promulgated on August 3, 2021.

It is noteworthy that the media was not allowed to cover the Monsoon Session of the state assembly citing Corona protocols and only a partial proceedings were digitally streamed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).