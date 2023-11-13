Mumbai, November 13: Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan burst firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of his film 'Tiger 3' in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area on Sunday night, the official said. Tiger 3: Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Theatre Amid Screening of Salman Khan-Starrer, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

During the screening of the movie, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside the theatre, causing panic among moviegoers, he said. The police are in the process of registering an offence under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Gets Biggest Opening of His Career, YRF's Spy Thriller Earns Rs 43 Crore in India!

Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Malegaon Theatre

Salman Khan Fans bursted fire crackers inside the cinema hall in Malegaon which caused stampede like situation. pic.twitter.com/LA0uaye96z — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 13, 2023

The identity of the accused persons is yet to be established, he said. Earlier a group of moviegoers had created a ruckus outside the theatre, he said, adding that the police are probing the incident.