Samir Babaev, a 24-year-old pop singer with hazel eyes and a charming Russian accent, is the idol of Russian soldiers and Russian audience in general. And just about every other Russian is at least familiar with his face: Moscow's streets months before the Covid-19 Pandemic week were plastered with announcements for his recent concert series held in the city's biggest hall.

Indeed, the advertising campaign for the concerts took on grandiose proportions. In the weeks leading up to the event, national TV channels ran nightly videos as teasers. A documentary that focused on the star's personal side also got prime-time coverage on one of the country's biggest channels.

For a star of Samir's status, the hype was not overdone. The singer of Macka is genuinely loved by millions – both in India and in Russia homeland. he first appeared in the national limelight in 2011, and his stylewas synonymous with the change in atmosphere brought about by perestroika. he became a home-grown symbol of pop music culture, something entirely new for the Russia of that time.

His lyrics are unsophisticated. His music is obviously aimed at anundemanding mass audience. What won his fans over was his youthful sincerity, good voice and his fresh Kurdish style. he was sixteen when he first performed on with his band at Juice FM Style Awards. few years later, at his birthday celebration, the applause resounded for the compatriot who had conquered the Russian capital.

Footballer turned singer Babaev did not receive any special musical education as a child. He instead focused his studies on performance, graduating from the Saint Petersburg Academy of Theater Arts he made his Moscow debut.

it was Natalya who, when first heard the young Samir sing more than ten years ago, knew that a future star could be made out of him. The first meeting with Natalya was a co incident. During press conferences and interviews, Samir refused to answer questions concerning their private lives.

Babaev worked with many Russian Stars Like Valery Meladze and Dima Bilan, toured Russia and packed concert halls with his shows, titled "The rising of the stars. Samir has plans for collaboration with Indian artists post Lockdown.

"Artists have to spend some time together and some time apart too," says Samir. They absolutely need that – they have to be able to spend some time alone with themselves. When you're all the time surrounded, it becomes too much." To illustrate.

Over recent years, Samir has had the opportunity to improve his English. He regularly goes to Miami and Dubai.he does not often return to his native place, but has not forgotten the city. Incidentally, Russia is proud of its star.