Mumbai, December 11: Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He took charge as Governor for the next three years with effect from December 11, 2024, the Reserve Bank said in a statement. Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All You Need to Know About Revenue Secretary Set to Assume Office on December 11 Replacing Shaktikanta Das.

Former revenue secretary Malhotra replaces Shaktikanta Das, who demitted office on Tuesday after a six years stint.