Bengaluru, April 9: A complaint alleging corruption in mining contract renewals has been lodged with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday, targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Ramamurthy Gowda, a social activist, filed the complaint, urging the Governor to sanction prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in the case.

The development has gained significance as sources confirm that Governor Gehlot, after hearing the complainant for three hours at the Raj Bhavan, has forwarded the complaint and documents related to the case to legal experts for their opinion. The Governor has also sought the opinion of the Solicitor General on the matter. Delimitation Row: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes to MK Stalin, Requests DK Shivakumar To Attend ‘Anti-Delimitation’ Meeting in Chennai.

The complaint alleges that CM Siddaramaiah received kickbacks of approximately Rs 500 crore from the renewal of mining licenses for eight companies operating in the state. The complainant claims that during his first tenure in 2015, CM Siddaramaiah renewed the licenses of these eight mining companies instead of opting for auctions.

Gowda further alleges that CM Siddaramaiah's decision resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 5,000 crore to the state. This amount would have been generated as royalty if CM Siddaramaiah had conducted auctions. Additionally, the complainant charges that licenses were renewed for companies under investigation in a mining scam. Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Rules out Any 'Political Turn,' Says He and CM Siddaramaiah Will Follow Party's Direction.

The complainant has urged the Governor to sanction prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) Sections 7, 9, 11, 12, and 15. The complainant has also requested the Governor to sanction prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 59, 61, 42, 201, 227, 228, 229, 239, 314, 316 (5), 318 (1), 319, 322, 324 (2), (3), 335, 336, 338, and 340.

Gowda had previously filed a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta regarding the case. This time, the complainant said that documentary proof had been provided along with the complaint to the Governor.

This development is seen as a setback for CM Siddaramaiah, who is already facing trial in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed the Karnataka Lokayukta's closure report in the MUDA scam case in court.

