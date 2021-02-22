Chandigarh, February 22: Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 3 to 5 from Wednesday, February 22. The Department of School Education issued an order on Monday. The order is also applicable to private schools. As per the order, schools can function from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Schools in Haryana For Classes 10 and 12 to Reopen From December 14, Medical Letter Stating 'No COVID-19 Symptoms' Mandatory for Students.

Meanwhile, students who still want to continue to study through online mode can do so. The schools have to follow the necessary COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government. Screening of students coming to schools will be done. Students with high temperatures will be denied entry into the school.

Schools in Haryana reopened for Classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February. Schools in the state for classes 10 and 12 reopened from December 14, 2020. Meanwhile, for students of classes 9 and 11, schools reopened on December 21, 2020. Schools in Haryana to Reopen for Classes 6 to 8 From February First Week.

In September last, the Centre issued its guidelines for 'Unlock 5', allowing state governments to reopen schools in a phased-manner from October 15. Schools in India had been shut since March as the country went under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Some relaxations were given to students of classes 9 to 12 under the Unlock 4 guidelines in August.

