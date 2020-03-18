Sensex Sheds Gains, Falls 500 Points, Nifty Goes Below 8,850 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Worries Despite Rebound in Global Markets

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, March 18: Sensex after opening in the green has pared all its gains and is trading in the red within the first one hour of trading. The Indian markets were trading lower, dragged down by banks despite a rebound in global stocks. Sensex was trading at 30,136, down 442 points (1.45 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was at 8,838, down 128 points. IndusInd, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were the maximum losers on the BSE index.

Talking about the global market, the US central bank's announcement to purchase short-term corporate debt, while the Trump administration's $850 billion stimulus package proposal lifted the Dow Jones 5.2 per cent higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, too, gained 6 per cent and 6.23 per cent, respectively. S&P Lowers India's Growth Forecast to 5.2% For 2020, Says 'Global Economy is Entering Recession Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar.