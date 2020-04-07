Sensex Surges 2,500 Points at 30,067, Nifty Settles at 8,792 As Investor Confidence Remains High And Unaffected by Rising COVID-19 Cases in India

File image of Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 7: The Indian markets had a terrific day today, tracking robust performance in the global markets. After opening in the green, it continued to fly high throughout the day and closed at 30,067, up 2,476 (9 percent). The Sensex reclaimed the crucial psychological level of 30,000 today as investor confidence remained high. Nifty, on the other hand, closed at 8,792, up 708 points. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 4,421 With 354 New Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll 114.

The Indian markets were unaffected by the rising coronavirus cases in the country and over speculations on whether the lockdown will be lifted on April 14. The number of coronavirus cases in India, continued to rise as the total cases surged to 4,421 on Tuesday, as per the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, a total of 354 new COVID-19 patients were reported to have tested positive and 114 deaths were reported.

The US stocks zoomed higher on Monday, with each of the major indices rallying over 7 per cent. The equity investors in Europe also were encouraged by the slowing death toll from the virus across major European nations, including France and Italy. Talking about the Asia stocks, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.3 per cent while South Korea's Kospi gained over 1 per cent.

The United States so far has recorded a total of 367,004 coronavirus cases and 10,871 deaths due to the virus. US is leading the chart and is way ahead of Spain, Italy Germany and China, according to Worldometers numbers.