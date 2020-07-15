Mumbai, July 15: The Indian stock market has soared tracking positive cues in Asian peers as optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered risk appetite. Rally in the domestic indices was led by IT, financials stocks and RIL ahead of its AGM. The Sensex was trading at 36,691, up 650 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,785.

Moreover, Wipro surged 15 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly numbers. Rupee opens higher at 75.34 per US dollar vs Tuesday's close of 75.42/$. RIL 43rd AGM Today: How and Where to Watch the First-Ever Virtual Annual General Meeting by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Wednesday.

Talking about the coronavirus numbers, India today recorded another highest single-day spike of 29,429 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 93 lakh mark on Wednesday. Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus informed on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world's third worst-hit nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).