Mumbai, December 19: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a 40-year-old man ended his life by jumping off from the15th floor of a building in Chembur. As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Kadu Shekade. Police officials said that the incident took place after a man identified as Subhash Bhatt allegedly beat Shekade.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Bhatt, who has a shoe shop beat Shekade after an argument took place between them on Friday afternoon. Cops said that Shekade was sitting at hi shop's cash counter when Bhatt had went to give lunch box tp his father. Bhatt, who was furious seeing Shekade at the cash counter abused and slapped him. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Later, Shekade and friends came back to the shop to confront Bhatt over his behaviour. Following this, Bhatt once again hit Shekade with belt and even and threatened him of beating him. Later, Shekade visited his friend Jagannath Satpute's flat, who lives on 15th floor in a nearby SRA building and narrated the incident to him.

Post this, he went inside the bedroom and jumped to death. Ankush Rokade, Shekade's friend, who lives in the same area informed his wife about the incident. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but was declared dead. During investigation, cops learned that Shekade owed Bhatt some money and when the shopkeeper saw him at the cash counter, the two had an heated argument. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Tortured by Husband and In-Laws, Woman Dies After Jumping off Building in Koparkhairane; Child Survives.

Chandrashekhar Bhabal, senior inspector said that Bhatt was angry as Shekade was not returning his money and in anger he beat him up with a belt. "We have registered a case under the Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Bhatt. He was produced in the court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody," Bhabal added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).