Shab-E-Barat 2020: Delhi Police Appeals to People to Stay Indoors and Not Come Out of Their Houses for Celebrations on April 8–9 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Delhi Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 5: The Delhi Police on Sunday appealed people in the national capital not to come out of their houses to celebrate Shab-e-Barat amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Shab-e-Barat is the night for forgiveness, when the Muslim community offer prayers to Allah. This year Shab-e-Barat will be observed on on the night of Wednesday, April 8, 2020. However, exact date is subject to sighting of moon of Shaban, 1441. The Delhi Police urged people to follow the directives of lockdown and stated that violators will face stern legal action.

The Delhi Police appeals to citizens to not come out of their houses to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and 9, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Police has also urged for cooperation from religious leaders and RWAs in maintaining lockdown. "This Shab-e-Barat, don't come out of home. Support us in the fight against COVID-19. Lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and 9. Don't misuse it by coming out on bikes and creating chaos on the streets of Delhi", the notification by the Delhi Police read. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown.

Here's the tweet:

In Delhi, over 160 cases have been registered and 3,747 people detained on Saturday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Shab-E-Barat means the night of forgiveness or Day of Atonement. This special day commemorates the entry of Muhammad into the city of Mecca. This day is celebrated with great reverence, pomp and gaiety all over South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, among other countries.