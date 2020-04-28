Sharan Patil Is Acing the Digital Marketing Space With His Exhilarative Influence Marketing Skills

Sharan Patil

Sharan Patil, passionate entrepreneur, based out of Mumbai, is already inspiring youngsters on how to gain success in the digital marketing field. Sharan Patil on social media has a mission in life is to impact at least 10 million lives through digital marketing and he is well on his way to accomplish it.

You would be surprised to know that Sharan, known as – OkShravan – became an entrepreneur when he was just 18. He started with his own social media page about latest technology but faced failures several times. However, he refused to give up and, instead, focused on trainings and investing more time on learning. After multiple practices and attempts, Sharan succeeded in making his first blog post viral, which reached more than 1 million people in a week’s time.

Okshravan has come a long way helping many big brands with their digital marketing strategies, according to him along with tradition online marketing, its very important for a brand to get into influence marketing, because that is where a brand gets recognized, as Influence marketing has proven to have a lasting impact on B2C businesses worldwide.

Sharan has a mindset that, as digital marketing increases brand awareness, but the sales will always come as a result of influencer marketing. That is not it, an influencer not only has an ability to generate brand awareness and sales, but influencer marketing is also a way to source high quality content that can be used on various brand-owned platforms. It is estimated that influencer marketing industry will be worth a whopping $10 billion by 2020 as Influence marketing helps in generating more sales leads and gives you efficient ROI analysis.

So far, Oksharavan has almost 100 plus big influencers and has content reach of more than 50 million on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tiktok and twitter. That is how he has come to be one of the youngest entrepreneurs of India. Sharan is also a founder of the top digital marketing of India TagDog Media. After gaining knowledge in the digital marketing field in 2015, he decided to start his own firm and hire some experts like him.

Okshravan and TagDog Media now expects to expand greatly as it takes on new markets. With hiring more than 150 employees, Sharan Patil will look to localize in global markets and build the international side of the company. Well, Sharan Patil has got a totally different approach and our best wishes are with this young guy.