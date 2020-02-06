Sharjeel Imam, Charged With Sedition For 'Assam-Chicken Neck' Remark, Sent to Judicial Custody Till February 12

Sharjeel Imam (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 6: Sharjeel Imam, charged with sedition for his controversial remark to "cutoff" Assam from mainland India, was sent to judicial custody till February 12 by a Delhi court. The police had presented him before the bench on Thursday, as his three-day police remand came to an end. He was arrested from Bihar''s Jehanabad district on January 28. Mumbai: Sedition Charges Against 51 for Pro-Sharjeel Imam Slogans at ‘Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020’.

Sharjeel, pursuing a PhD in modern history from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), landed in row after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted a video in which he could be heard making controversial statements over Assam and Northeast.

Update by ANI

Referring to the region's land-connection with mainland India as "chicken neck", the JNU scholar allegedly called for cutting off the region from the forces to press ahead with the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). His counsel, however, claimed that Sharjeel was only referring to "chakka jam" and not an armed struggle against the Indian state.

The contentious speech was delivered by Sharjeel at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 13. The case against him was filed on January 26 by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to sedition, was invoked against him. Similar cases were also filed by the police in Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.