New Delhi, August 15: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Saturday shared old pictures of her father hoisting the National Flag on Independence Day. Sharmishtha in a tweet said that her father never missed hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day at their ancestral home. The Congress leader hoped that the former President would get well soon and would hoist the Flag next year. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Remains on Ventilator Support.

In her tweet, Sharmistha said, "In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year." Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: 96-Hour Observation Period Ends, Former President’s Son Abhijit Mukherjee Says He Is Responding to External Stimuli and Treatment.

Sharmistha Mukherjee's Tweet:

In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SX0CVO8lW6 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the former President continues to remain on ventilator support at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday. He was also found to be infected with COVID-19. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on Monday in a critical condition. He also underwent emergency brain surgery five days ago.

The hospital authorities said, "The condition of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists." Earlier on Thursday, former President's son Abhijit Mukherjee had refuted rumours about her father's demise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).