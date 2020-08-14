New Delhi, August 14: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continued to remain critical on Friday, the Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi said. According to a latest update by ANI, Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President said the 96-hour observation period ended today and his father's vital parameters continue to remain stable. Abhijit added saying that his father is responding to external stimuli and treatment. Earlier in the day, the hospital had said that Mukherjee's condition remains unchanged and continues to be on ventilator following his emergency brain surgery four days back. The Hospital authorities informed that his vital parameters are presently stable.

Mukherjee, the 13th president of India, was also found to be COVID-19 positive on August 10. As per the hospital, the 84-year-old had a large brain clot for which he underwent the emergency procedure. When he was tested positive for coronavirus, Mukherjee took to Twitter and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," the former President said in a tweet.

Pranab Mukherjee Health Update Tweet:

96-hour observation period ends today. My father's vital parameters continue to remain stable and he is responding to external stimuli & treatment: Abhijit Mukherjee, Son of former President Pranab Mukherjee on his father's health. pic.twitter.com/SyBqcCMEdE — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable: Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/5WTY1Gtzg8 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

On August 12, the doctors treating Mukherjee said he was hemodynamically stable and on ventilator. The former President health condition has worsened after the surgery and has not shown any improvement since then, the hospital authorities had said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, fake news started appearing on social media platforms about Mukherjee's health condition. Soon after, his son Abhijit Mukherjee refuted speculations around his father's worsening health condition saying his father is 'alive'. "My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Mukherjee's son tweeted on August 13.

