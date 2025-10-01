New Delhi, October 1: Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, former head of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research in Delhi, who was arrested last week over multiple allegations of molestation and intimidation, is now facing intense scrutiny following the leak of disturbing WhatsApp chats. The messages reveal a predatory pattern, showing how the self-styled godman relentlessly hounded young women for sexual favours and even attempted to traffic one student to a “Dubai sheikh.”

NDTV accessed the leaked conversations between Chaitanyananda Saraswati, previously known as Swami Parthasarathy, and women students. In one chat, he messages, “Is your duty complete?” to which a student responds politely. He persists with messages like, “Good evening, my sweetest baby doll daughter,” later replying, “Wow, yes, baby,” when corrected on the timing. Vasant Kunj Molestation Case: ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused of Sexually Harassing 17 Women Students, Arrested From Agra.

Other chats expose his coercive and obsessive behaviour. “Sweety Baby Daughter Doll Babyyyyy Baby, where are you? Good morning, baby. Why are you angry with me?????” he writes, demonstrating disturbing persistence. When a student mentions going to sleep, he pressures her further: “You will not sleep with me? Speak.” Vasant Kunj Molestation Case: Police Apprehend Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, Delhi Ashram Director, in Agra for Sexually Harassing Female Students.

The conversations take a shocking turn when Chaitanyananda Saraswati attempts to traffic women: “A Sheikh from Dubai is looking for a sex partner. Do you have any good friends?” When the student says no, he pushes again, asking, “How is this possible? A classmate of yours, a junior?”

Police investigations, based on forensic review of his mobile phone, found numerous messages exchanged with young women, alongside images of himself with airhostesses and screenshots of targets’ display pictures. Authorities allege that the swami systematically blackmailed students pursuing Post-Graduate Diploma in Management courses on EWS scholarships. Of 32 women students, 17 have come forward, citing abusive language, obscene messages, and unwanted physical contact.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

