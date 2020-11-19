Mumbai, November 19: Shiv Sena leader Nitin Madhukar Nandgaonkar is once again in the news. In the video that went viral, the MNS-turned-Sena leader is seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Bandra West, Mumbai, to change the name "Karachi". He advised him to change "Karachi" to something in Marathi. Sena Leader Nitin Nandgaonkar Creates Ruckus at Hiranandani Hospital over Release of COVID-19 Victim's Body.

"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaonkar said in the video. "In Mumbai, you cannot keep 'Karachi' name," the Sena leader added. Caught On Video, Nitin Nandgaonkar Breaks Windshield Of Taxi.

Sena Leader Nitin Madhukar Nandgaonkar Asks Karachi Sweets Owner to Change Shop Name:

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'. "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

Watch Video: Nitin Nandgaonkar Asks Karachi Sweets Shop Owner to Change Name Karachi

This is not the first time that Nandgaonkar has been in the news for his actions. The Sena leader, who was a former member of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), was arrested in February this year for allegedly thrashing a man accused of molesting several women near Matunga railway station.

