New Delhi, November 16: After murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and chopping up her body into 35 pieces, the accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala first disposed off the liver and intestines after mincing it, sources said.

"During his interrogation, Aftab revealed that the liver and intestines were the first of the body parts that he disposed off in the forest areas of Chattarpur and Mehrauli in plastic bags," the sources said. Shraddha Walkar Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala, His Girlfriend Shifted to Chattarpur on May 15, Three Days Before Her Murder.

After searching methods to cut up a body on Google, Aftab kept the victim's body under the shower in the bathroom so that it can be chopped easily. "I am fond of watching crime series' on TV and through them I came up with ideas on preserving the body parts and to avoid suspicions about her whereabouts. That's why I kept posting on her Instagram profile after the murder. I did it all by myself," the sources said citing his confession. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala Would Have Killed His Girlfriend Ten Days Before, Say Sources.

For a second time on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Police team took Aftab to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains. He was first taken to the area on Monday. After his arrest on November 12, the police have recovered 10 plastic bags with suspected human remains after multiple searches.

