New Delhi, August 26: The health condition of AYUSH minister Shripad Naik improved on Wednesday with all his vital parameters within limits, the Manipal Hospital said. Dr Shekhar Salkar was quoted by ANI saying that Naik had tested COVID-19 positive again on RTPCR test that was conducted by GMC on Tuesday. The doctor informed that the test will be repeated after 24-48 hours. Naik has already been administered plasma as well as high flow nasal oxygen treatment.

On Monday, Naik's oxygen levels had dropped, following which Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested the Union Health Ministry to send a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to examine the Union minister. On Tuesday, doctors at the Manipal Hospital informed that the Union Minister was stable, but his recovery could take a 'long time'. Shripad Naik Health Update: AYUSH Minister Won't Be Shifted to Delhi, His Medical Condition Improved, Says Hospital.

Health condition of Union Minister Shripad Naik has improved with all his vital parameters within limits. He tested #COVID19 positive on RTPCR test conducted by GMC on Tuesday. Test to be repeated after 24-48 hours: Dr Shekhar Salkar, Manipal Hospital, Goa to ANI

On August 12, Naik, a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa parliamentary constituency tested positive for coronavirus. He was initially advised home isolation but was later shifted to Manipal Hospital near Panaji after his health condition worsened.

