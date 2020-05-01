SI Harjeet Singh, Whose Hand Was Chopped Off by Nihangs While on Duty, Receives Grand Red-Carpet Welcome by Punjab Police, Neighbours After Being Discharged From PGIMER (Watch Video)

Punjab Police SI Harjeet Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patiala, May 1: Punjab police Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by Nihangs in Patiala earlier this month, reached his home in Patiala on Thursday after getting discharged from Chandigarh’s PGIMER. He received grand red-carpet welcome on reaching home. Punjab police personnel played band to welcome SI Harjeet Sigh. People also showered flower petals on the Punjab police officer. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Checks on ASI Harjeet Singh's Health Via Video Call Day After His Hand Was Chopped Off in Attack by Nihangs.

The video was shared by Punjab police on their official Twitter handle. Singh returned to home after undergoing treatment at the PGIMER for 18 days. The 55-year-old Punjab Police officer’s hand was chopped off by Nihangs in Patiala on April 12 when the police party stopped them from entering the vegetable market during the coronavirus lockdown. The Nihangs attacked the cops and government officials present at the spot. Six others sustained multiple injuries in the attack.

Tweet by Punjab Police:

Grand welcome to our Warrior SI Harjit Singh on reaching back home by @PP_Patiala. Thanks to world class treatment & care by Director PGI & his team. Thank you all for your support & prayers.We will continue to serve & support you! Jai Hind !#MainBhiHarjeetSingh @PunjabGovtIndia pic.twitter.com/2oPRB9rkE0 — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 30, 2020

Doctors of PGIMER reattached Singh’s after carrying out seven-hour surgery. He was also promoted to sub-inspector rank in recognition of his exemplary courage. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh shared the news of the Sub-Inspector's release and expressed gratitude to doctors and health care workers who attended to him. He tweeted, “Happy to share that SI Harjeet Singh has been discharged from PGI, Chandigarh today. I thank Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics & all the staff of PGI for taking good care of him. Before getting discharged, he was handed over his son's appointment letter with Punjab Police.”

Tweet by Captain Amarinder Singh:

Happy to share that SI Harjeet Singh has been discharged from PGI, Chandigarh today. I thank Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics & all the staff of PGI for taking good care of him. Before getting discharged, he was handed over his son's appointment letter with Punjab Police. pic.twitter.com/E2DnnvYIh8 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 30, 2020

On April 27, expressing solidarity with the COVID-19 warrior policeman Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday asked the men in uniform to wear his name on their chests proudly for the day. Three other cops, who were part of the police party which came under attack by Nihangs, were awarded the Director General’s Commendation Disc. Inspector Bikkar Singh, the station house officer of Patiala Sadar police station and ASIs Raghbir Singh and Raj Singh, are the three police officials awarded for displaying exemplary courage.