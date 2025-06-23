Hyderabad, June 23: A month after his wedding, 32-year-old Tejeswar, a private land surveyor and dance instructor from Telangana, was found murdered near the HNSS canal in Andhra Pradesh's Sugalimetta. Tejeswar's body was discovered on June 21 following his disappearance on June 17. Tejeswar’s wife, Ishwarya, and her mother, Sujatha, have been detained for questioning amid allegations of their involvement in the killing.

According to Tejeswar’s family, Ishwarya was involved in an extramarital relationship with Tirumala Rao, a bank manager in Kurnool. The family alleges that Ishwarya and her mother conspired with Rao to eliminate Tejeswar, viewing him as an obstacle, The Hindu reported. Tejeswar’s brother, Tejavardhan, filed a missing person report and accused the accused of luring Tejeswar under the guise of a land survey assignment before his murder. Saurabh Rajput-Like Murder Case in Goregaon: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help in Mumbai, Arrested After Her Late-Night Calls Expose Crime.

Police confirmed that CCTV footage helped identify a car linked to the crime, and the vehicle’s owner and driver are currently under investigation. Senior officers declined to confirm the family’s allegations but assured a thorough inquiry into all possible motives, including financial or personal disputes. Sonam Raghuvanshi Confesses to Her Role in Killing of Husband Raja Raghuvanshi During Their Honeymoon in Meghalaya: Report.

Tejeswar and Ishwarya had married on May 18 in a love marriage. The case has sparked outrage after its similar nature to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on his honeymoon. Raja married Sonam on May 11 and they left for a trip to Meghalaya a week later. Raja and Sonam went missing on May 23 and his mutilated body was found in a gorge on June 2. Investigation into the case led to a chilling discovery: Sonam allegedly plotted Raja's murder with her lover. She surrendered to police on June 8 and other accused were arrested too.

