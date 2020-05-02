Special Train with 847 Migrant Workers Leaves for Lucknow from Nashik in Maharashtra

Indian Railways. Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Mumbai, May 2: A special train carrying 847 stranded migrant labourers left for Lucknow from Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, the Central Railway (CR) said. The train departed from Nashik Road railway station at 10.20 am, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said.

"As many as 847 passengers boarded the train following all norms of social distancing. The special train has 17 coaches," he added. Out of the two Shramik special trains planned from Nashik on May 1, the CR operated only one train for Bhopal. The train carrying 300 migrants had left on Friday night and reached Bhopal on Saturday morning. Special Train With 1,200 Migrant Workers to Leave for Jharkhand from Kerala.

The train for Lucknow was also supposed to run last night, but due to some issues its departure was postponed, the official said.