Jammu, May 17: Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Khanmoh area of Srinagar on Monday. According to Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, two terrorists killed in the encounter were from Al-Badr terror outfit. The terrorists were killed in a gunfight that broke out between terrorists and security forces during the early hours on May 17. The firefight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed by Security Forces in Anantnag Encounter.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice".

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE | One terrorist killed in ongoing encounter at Khanmoh area of Srinagar: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/wFN3P5yoti — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

On Sunday, Police said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. In April, a similar gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar. A total of five terrorists were killed in South Kashmir's Shopian district by security forces during the gunfight.

