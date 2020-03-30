Srinagar to Have Turkey and China Style 'Disinfecting Tunnels' to Avoid Spread of COVID-19; First Prototype Tunnel To Be Installed in 24 Hours, Tweets City Mayor

Disinfecting Tunnels (Photo Credits: Twitter/Mayor of Srinagar)

Srinagar, March 29: To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Srinagar Municipal Corporation has started collaborative work on fabricating ‘Disinfecting Tunnels’ like China and Turkey. The administration will install these tunnels outside all major hospitals in Srinagar. Mayor of the city, Junaid Azim Mattu, took to Twitter on Sunday to give the information. The first prototype tunnel is expected to be installed within 24 hours. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 1,000-Mark, Rise to 1024; 29 Dead Due to COVID-19.

Mayor of Srinagar tweeted, “SMC has started collaborative work on fabricating ‘Disinfecting Tunnels’ that we aim to install outside ALL major hospitals in Srinagar. As is being done in China and Turkey. First prototype expected within 24 hours. Everyone going in and coming out will be decontaminated!” Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 29 as 45-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Buldhana; Eighth Casualty in Maharashtra.

Mattu's Tweet:

SMC has started collaborative work on fabricating ‘Disinfecting Tunnels’ that we aim to install outside ALL major hospitals in Srinagar. As is being done in China and Turkey. First prototype expected within 24 hours. Everyone going in and coming out will be decontaminated! pic.twitter.com/rwgLZuol7M — Mayor of Srinagar #StayHomeSaveLives (@MayorofS) March 29, 2020

In Jammu and Kashmir, 31 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. One person also lost his life in the state due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 on Sunday. In India, 1,024 people have been tested positive until now. Twenty-nine deaths were also reported in the country.