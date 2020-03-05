SSC CGL 2017 Exam Not to be Scrapped, Says Supreme Court While Ruling on Petition Over Paper Leaks

Students protest against SSC CGL exam paper leak | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams, conducted by the Staff Selection Committee (SSC) in 2017, will not be cancelled, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday. The apex court was pronouncing its ruling on a batch of petitions which sought cancellations of the 2017 SSC CGL exams, in view of the "paper leaks" which were reported during its conduct. SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ssc.nic.in, Here Are the Regional Websites to Download Hall Tickets for Tier I Exam.

The top court had in August last year put a stay on the release of results, which led to a delay in the recruitment of candidates who had cleared the exams. The petitioners were pressing for a complete re-examination, to be conducted by either the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Centre had, however, argued against conducting a re-examination for the entire 2017 batch. The leaks were extremely "localised", the government had claimed, adding that action was being taken against those found involved.

Update by ANI

2017 SSC examination paper leak petitions in the Supreme Court: Supreme Court refuses to scrap the 2017 CGL (Combined Graduate Level) examinations conducted by the SSC — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

The 2017 SSC CGL exam paper leaks had led to protests in several parts of the nation by the students. The job aspirants had demanded the government to re-conduct the examinations, claiming that those who illegitimately cleared the exams would be selected, thereby depriving the candidates who deserved the posts.

Lakhs of students appear for the SSC CGL exams each year, for Group C and D postings in the government. The exams are conducted in four phases -- the first two being computer-based, whereas, the third and fourth requiring the candidates to appear for a descriptive paper and computer proficiency test.