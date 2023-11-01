New Delhi, November 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted citizens on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In a series of posts, Modi wishes citizens on the occasion. "On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I pray for their continued prosperity and success," he posted on X wishing people of Andhra Pradesh on its formation day.

"On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka - a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state's relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire," Modi greeted people of Karnataka in another post. State Formation Days 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi Greets People of Fives States on Their Formation Day

छत्तीसगढ़ के अपने सभी भाइयों और बहनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यहां के लोगों की जीवंतता इसे एक विशेष राज्य बनाती है। इस राज्य की संस्कृति को समृद्ध बनाने में हमारे आदिवासी समुदायों का बहुत ही अहम योगदान है। प्रदेश की गौरवशाली परंपरा और सांस्कृतिक विरासत हर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

मध्य प्रदेश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विकास की नित-नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहा हमारा मध्य प्रदेश अमृतकाल में देश के संकल्पों को साकार करने में अहम योगदान दे रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि यह राज्य प्रगति के पथ पर यूं ही निरंतर अग्रसर रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

हरियाणा के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस प्रदेश ने हमेशा ही कृषि और रक्षा जैसे बड़े क्षेत्रों में देश को महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। यहां के युवा इनोवेशन की दुनिया में भी अपना परचम लहरा रहे हैं। मेरी कामना है कि विकास के हर मानदंड पर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

The Prime Minister also greeted people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their formation day on X.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).