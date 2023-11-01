On the occasion of state formation days today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend greetings to people of several states celebrating their State Formation Day today, November 1. Taking to X, PM Modi first extended a greeting to the people of Harayan on the Haryana Foundation Day. "This state has always made significant contributions to the country in major sectors like agriculture and defence," he said. In a series of tweets that followed, PM Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

PM Modi Extends Greetings to People of Haryana

हरियाणा के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस प्रदेश ने हमेशा ही कृषि और रक्षा जैसे बड़े क्षेत्रों में देश को महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। यहां के युवा इनोवेशन की दुनिया में भी अपना परचम लहरा रहे हैं। मेरी कामना है कि विकास के हर मानदंड पर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

Our Madhya Pradesh Is Making Important Contribution

मध्य प्रदेश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विकास की नित-नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहा हमारा मध्य प्रदेश अमृतकाल में देश के संकल्पों को साकार करने में अहम योगदान दे रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि यह राज्य प्रगति के पथ पर यूं ही निरंतर अग्रसर रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

I Wish for a Bright Future for Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के अपने सभी भाइयों और बहनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यहां के लोगों की जीवंतता इसे एक विशेष राज्य बनाती है। इस राज्य की संस्कृति को समृद्ध बनाने में हमारे आदिवासी समुदायों का बहुत ही अहम योगदान है। प्रदेश की गौरवशाली परंपरा और सांस्कृतिक विरासत हर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

Greetings on the Special Occasion of Kerala Piravi

Greetings on the special occasion of Kerala Piravi. Know for their diligence and the rich tapestry of their cultural heritage, the people of Kerala embody resilience and determination. May they always be touched by success and continue to inspire with their accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

Kannada Rajyotsava Day

On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka - a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state's relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

