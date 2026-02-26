Nagaur, February 26: A tragic incident from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has left an entire community in shock after a 9-year-old girl allegedly suffered a heart attack while playing at school. The heartbreaking moment was captured on camera, showing the child collapsing suddenly on the basketball court just before the morning assembly.

The deceased has been identified as Divya, a Class 5 student of a private school in the Gotan sub-division area of Nagaur, Rajasthan. According to reports, she had arrived at school around 7 am on February 23, as per her daily routine. The incident occurred when she was running ahead of her friends on the court during assembly preparations. Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Student Dies of Sudden Heart Attack in Davanagere.

Heart Attack Claims Life of Class 5 Student During School Assembly

School staff immediately rushed her to the local government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Preliminary medical opinion suggests cardiac arrest as the possible cause of death. However, the exact cause remains unconfirmed as the family declined to conduct a postmortem examination.

School Principal Ramkunwar Ola stated that Divya was active and cheerful moments before she collapsed, leaving teachers and classmates stunned. Sudden Heart Attack Death in India: Heart Attacks Claim Four Lives in Past 24 Hours, Doctors Issue Warning for Gym Goers.

The tragedy has deepened as villagers revealed that Divya’s elder brother, Abhishek, aged 16, had also died suddenly four months ago under similar circumstances. The back to back loss of two children has devastated the family, drawing condolences from across the village.

The viral video of the incident has sparked conversations about rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest among children, raising serious health concerns and prompting calls for greater awareness and medical preparedness in schools.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

