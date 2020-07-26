Sultanpur, July 26: He wanted to check the alertness of policemen on duty during the weekend lockdown here, so the Superintendent of Police donned plain clothes and a face cover, tried to jump a barricade in front of them and started to run when asked to stop, prompting a chase.

Unaware of the exercise, the police personnel chased him down within minutes, only to realise he was their senior officer. The events unfolded near the Daakghar Chauraha around 6.30 pm on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh Migrant Labourer Shamed by Police in Chhatarpur Amid Complete Lockdown, Officer Writes 'I Have Violated Lockdown, Stay Away From Me' on His Forehead; Video Goes Viral.

Shiv Hari Meena, Superintendent of Police of Sultanpur district, said he removed the 'gamchaa' covering his face after the policemen caught hold of him. They were taken by surprise when they recognised him, the SP said. Meena, subsequently, announced a cash reward of Rs 2,100 each for the eight police personnel posted on duty at the spot.