Nadiad, February 10: Three persons have died after consuming an intoxicating drink, which is suspected to be poisonous, in Nadiad city of Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Monday. The three persons consumed a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday evening and fell ill. They were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai said.

"Between 6.30 and 7 pm, the three persons started feeling giddy and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead at around 8 pm. Prima facie, it was learnt that their health deteriorated after they consumed some intoxicating liquid from a bottle," he said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the blood samples sent for a forensic analysis, the official added. Bihar: 3 Die in Siwan District, Police Suspect Consumption of Spurious Liquor As Cause of Death; Incident Sparks Fear Among Locals.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway. In November 2023, several persons died after consuming an ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol, sold over the counter at a grocery shop, near Nadiad in Kheda district. People consume such drinks for intoxication in Gujarat, where liquor is banned.

