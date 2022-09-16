Mumbai, September 16: The Gujarat Police recently arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Surat's Nanpura area. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday night. Police officials said that the accused is the maternal uncle of the victim's stepmother. The incident came to light after the father of the 6-year-old girl filed a police complaint against the accused.

According to reports, the victim is the man's daughter from his first marriage. The complainant told the knot again after his first wife died. Cops also said that the medical examination will reveal the severity of the injuries to the victim. Speaking to the Times of India, a police officer said, "The accused is the maternal uncle of the girl's stepmother. He had come to stay at their house on Tuesday and raped the girl at night when other family members were asleep. UP Shocker: Teen Strangles Classmate To Death to Avoid Repaying Debt of Rs 20,000; Two Arrested.

During the investigation, police found that the accused worked as labourer. He had come to the city in search of work. A police officer said that the victim stays with her father and stepmother in a rented house in Nanpura. The incident came to light when the victim told her stepmother about the incident as she was suffering from pain due to the sexual assault. Later, the victim's family handed over the accused to the police.

"The minor has swelling and possibly internal injury. She has been sent for medical examination and doctors are trying to find out the severity of injuries," the officer added. Meanwhile, in another incident, the body of a tribal woman was preserved in a salt pit for 44 days in Maharashtra's Nandurbar by her father, who alleged that she had been raped before her death, and demanded that a second post-mortem be conducted on her.

