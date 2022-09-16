Pilibhit, Sept 16: Two teenagers have been held in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old-boy over a monetary deal. The victim’s body had gone missing on September 11 and was recovered from the bank of river Khannaut under the jurisdiction of Deoria Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Himanshu.

Police said the victim had lent Rs 20,000 to one of the accused and was asking for it. His alleged murderers have been identified as a 17-year-old minor, who was Himanshu's classmate and a 19-year-old, reported TOI.

The minor had no intention to pay the sum back and hatched a plan to eliminate his classmate instead. He recruited a 19-year-old friend to help him in the task. Pune Shocker: Woman Kills Grandmother To Pay Rs 15,000 Loan in Warje, Held

Himanshu is a resident of Nagipur Bhadaria village under Bisalpur Kotwali police limit. He was staying in a rented room in Bisalpur as he was studying in a college nearby. Bihar Shocker: Bike-Borne Assailants Kill 1, Injure 10 As They Go on Random Shooting Spree in Begusarai (Watch Video)

The incident came to the fore when the victim's father filed a missing complaint at 11 pm on Sunday. According to Hari Prasad's statement, his son parked his bicycle outside his rented room in Patel Nagar locality at 2.30 pm on September 11, following which he went missing. Himanshu's phone was also switched off.

According to police, on September 11, both the accused reached Bisalpur on a bike and took Himanshu with them on the pretext of having a party. After reaching the bridge across Khannaut river in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, they strangled Himanshu and fled.

Police said that the two accused have confessed to have committed the crime. The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while Vijay will appear before the remand magistrate on Thursday. The body was cremated after the autopsy on Wednesday evening.

