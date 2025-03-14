Surat, March 14: Utran police arrested two men for repeatedly raping a 37-year-old woman for 48 hours in Surat. The survivor, a Maharashtra native, was traveling to Amravati with her five-year-old child when one of the accused lured her at the Ahmedabad bus stand. Claiming to know her husband, he offered to help but instead took her to a deserted spot and assaulted her. Another man later found her alone and also raped her.

As per a Times of India report, the woman was stranded at the Udhna railway station in Surat when the first accused, Haresh, took her to a secluded area under the pretense of assistance. He left her on a footpath, promising to return, but later came back, assaulted her, and robbed her of her ornaments and cash. A few hours later, another man, Shankar, noticed her alone and also sexually assaulted her. Surat Shocker: 2 Robbers Gang-Rape Woman in Gujarat After Holding Her Husband Hostage, Flee With Cash and Valuables; Probe Launched.

The ordeal continued as both accused returned at different intervals to assault the woman repeatedly. Unable to escape due to fear and trauma, she remained in the same location for two days. On Wednesday morning, a passerby walking his dog spotted the distressed woman and alerted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene and immediately shifted her to Civil Hospital for medical care. Surat Shocker: Minor Girl Throws Foetus Near Drain in Gujarat As Instagram Lover Flees After Giving Her Abortion Pills, Investigation Underway.

During treatment, doctors found evidence of physical and sexual assault, prompting them to inform the Utran police. Based on the survivor’s statement, the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The victim identified Haresh and Shankar from photographs, leading to their swift detention. Police are now examining CCTV footage and call records to gather more evidence in the case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).