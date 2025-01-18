Surat, January 18: In a shocking incident in Gujarat’s Surat, a foetus was discovered abandoned near a drain in Apekshanagar on January 9. Local children noticed carrion-eating birds hovering over the site and raised an alarm, prompting police intervention. The foetus, a girl, was rushed to the civil hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Upon investigation, the police traced the incident to a 16-year-old girl. Initially, her mother and others denied involvement, but a medical examination confirmed that she had delivered the baby. The girl revealed she had met a 17-year-old boy on Instagram, leading to a relationship. The boy, originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented house in Surat’s Pandesara industrial area, where the couple had physical relations. Karnataka: Couple Seeking Baby Boy End Up Aborting Unborn Male Child After Pregnant Woman Takes Pills To Change 'Female' Foetus.

When the girl became pregnant, the boy fled to Mumbai and sent her abortion pills, leading to a miscarriage at home. The girl then disposed of the foetus near the drain. Pune: Doctors Perform Rare Laser Surgery on Woman Pregnant With Monoamniotic Twins To Save Healthy Foetus at KEM Hospital.

The police have collected DNA samples from both teenagers for further investigation. The boy will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar stated that the matter highlights the risks of unregulated online interactions among minors. The investigation continues to uncover additional details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).