New Delhi, September 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesay will hold ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ at 11 am on September 9. The Prime Minister will interact with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh. The event will be held through video conference at 11 AM, on September 9, 2020. The Prime Minister will also interact with 3 beneficiaries from the state by connecting virtually with them from their vending locations. The live streaming of the inauguration can be watched online on DD News YouTube channel. People can visit the DD YouTube channel and view the live telecast of the event online. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will also participate in the program through video conferencing.

Svanidhi Samvaad Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast Here:

The Government of India had launched PM SVANidhi scheme on 1st June, 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume livelihood activities. As per a government release, a total of 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification.

The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to Banks, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore. The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone.

