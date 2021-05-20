Online food delivery startup Swiggy on Thursday kicked off COVID-19 vaccination drive for its delivery partners and other frontline staff working in Bengaluru. "VACCINATED! We're happy to announce that we kicked-off our vaccination drive for our delivery fleet, kitchen staff and other frontline staff in Bangalore," Swiggy tweeted.

VACCINATED! ✔ 💉 We're happy to announce that we kicked-off our vaccination drive for our delivery fleet, kitchen staff and other frontline staff in Bangalore. #BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/vxNiLM7qwf — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)