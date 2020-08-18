New Delhi, August 18: Even as the country has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported about 2,721 cases of deadly swine flu virus with 44 deaths this year. According to the official data of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as on 31 July, it has registered at least 2,721 H1N1 cases and 44 people lost their life.

The top five states which have reported maximum cases of swine flu cases are Karnataka (458), Telangana (443), Delhi (412), Tamil Nadu (253) and Uttar Pradesh (252). The health experts said that the respiratory illness first originated in pigs, but is now a human disease spread by coughing and sneezing. Symptoms are similar to those produced by standard, seasonal flu -- fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills. Swine Flu: Two SAP Employees in Bengaluru Test Positive for H1N1, Firm Temporarily Shuts Down All Offices in India.

The most vulnerable groups include pregnant women, children under five years of age, elderly people and those with serious medical conditions (pre-existing disease). "People should be more cautious because symptoms for COVID and swine flu are almost similar.

Apart from COVID-19 tests, doctors should also do influenza tests seeing the health condition of the patient. Also, this is the right time for patients with respiratory illness to get influenza vaccine done for more precaution and safety.

The general practice of hand hygiene, do-gaz-ki duri and wearing a face mask is must," Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Pulmonary medicine department at Fortis Hospital said.