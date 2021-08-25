Madurai, August 25: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu for allegedly sharing child porn online. The accused, identified as P Palani, had allegedly shared child porn online on May 29. He used messaging app WhatsApp and e-mail to share the child pornographic videos. The arrest was made after police received information from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Child Pornography: 1,500 People in Tamil Nadu Downloaded Obscene Child Pornographic Videos in a Week.

According to a report by Times of India, the NCRB, a government-run agency, alerted police about the accused based on reports of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which monitors sharing of child pornographic material online. Acting on the information, Madurai police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit strated an investigation and tracked down the accused, the report added.

After his arrest, Palani was booked under the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A case has been registered against him at Perungudi police station. Further investigation was underway. Last year, a 40-year-old man was arrested in Madurai for uploading child pornographic videos and photos on social networking sites through his account.

This was among the first arrests in connection with child pornography in Madurai since the Tamil Nadu government launched a crackdown against those involved in this activity.

