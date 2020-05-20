Tamil Nadu: Migrant Workers Gather in Coimbatore to Collect Passes for Shramik Special Trains Scheduled to Leave for UP & Bihar Today; Watch Video

Migrant Workers Gather in Coimbatore to Collect Train Passes for Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, May 20: Migrants workers in Tamil Nadu gathered in large number in Coimbatore to collect train passes for today's 'shramik special' trains. According to a tweet by ANI, the migrant labourers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were seen flouting social distancing norms, when they gathered in Sundarapuram area on Wednesday. They thronged there to get the train passes for Shramik trains which are scheduled to leave for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today from the southern state.

According to a 0.20 second video tweeted by ANI, a large number of workers were seen sitting in Sundarapuram area, waiting for their turn to collect the train ticket. Some labourers were seen openly flouted social distancing norms and did not even cover their faces with masks. MHA Issues Revised SOP On Movement of Stranded Migrant Workers by Shramik Train, Check Details.

Watch Video: Migrant Workers Flout Social Distancing Norms at Sundarapuram, Coimbatore

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Sundarapuram, Coimbatore to collect train passes for today's 'shramik special' trains for Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. pic.twitter.com/49tG73eNUz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

On Monday, a similar scenario was witnessed in Ghaziabad where thousands of migrant workers gathered at Ramlila Ground. The labourers had gathered there for registering themselves for the three Shramik special trains, which were to leave for Uttar Pradesh that day. How to Book Tickets or Register For 'Shramik' Special Trains Meant For Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The Indian Railways has operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home till Tuesday. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya Pradesh more than 100, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.