MHA Issues Revised SOP On Movement of Stranded Migrant Workers by Shramik Train, Here Are the Details

Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 19: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded migrant workers by Shramik trains. The movement of Shramik trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs. All states should designate nodal authorities to make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

Other rules include social distancing needs to be followed during boarding and travel by all the passengers. On arriving at the destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to the health protocol as prescribed the destination states/UT. Health Ministry's Guidelines to Contain Spread of Coronavirus at Workplaces: List of Preventive Measures Suggested For Employees Reporting to Office.

Here's the revised guidelines on the movement of stranded workers by trains:

The nation currently is in the middle of phase four of the lockdown which will be in effect till May 31. The number of coronavirus cases in the country today crossed the 1 lakh mark and the death toll mounted to 3, 163. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for workplaces in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. According to the guidelines, if an employee is suffering from flu-like illness, he/she should be allowed to work from home. There is no need to close the entire office building/halt work in other areas of the office if one or two COVID-19 cases are reported.