Krishnagiri, January 3: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth was allegedly hacked to death by a gang of six men over personal enmity in Tamil Nadu Krishnagiri district on Sunday. All the six accused have been detained. The deceased has been identified as Mohan Babu. He was a resident of Soppadi near Mathigiri. The incident took place near the Hosur area of the district. Chennai Shocker: Former Bank Employee Hangs Self After Killing His Wife And Two Kids.

As per a report published in The Times of India, the accused attacked Babu went out of his house for some work in the morning. The victim was the Mathigiri town secretary of Shri Ram Sena and was a civil engineer by profession. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

“The gang suddenly surrounded him and started attacking him with wooden logs and sickles. Babu sustained hack injuries and fell on the road,” reported the media quoting a police officer as saying. The police have initiated a probe into the matter. The accused have been identified as Bhavan, Moorthy, Thilak, Suresh, Appu and Hemanth. Tamil Nadu: 54-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death After Dispute Over Money In Coimbatore; Case Registered.

As per the report, Babu was a cricketer and had developed an enmity with the accused during matches. The accused reportedly murdered Babu to take revenge. The police are questioned the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

