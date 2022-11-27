Chennai, November 27: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was sexually abused by her grandfather and his brother. Both the accused have been arrested by the police. A case has been filed against the accused duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the minor was staying with her grandfather in the Chennai suburbs. The parents of the victim got separated two years ago due to personal reasons and were working in different countries. Due to this, the minor was in the custody of her paternal grandfather. UP Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Sets Herself Ablaze as 'Rapist' Forces Her to Marry, Withdraw Case in Farrukhabad.

The incident came to light when a neighbour saw the accused duo abusing the girl and informed her mother. The mother then reported the crime to Child Welfare Committee (CWC). On Friday, CWC informed an All-Women police station in Kancheepuram about the sexual abuse of the minor. Bihar Shocker: Sub-Inspector Attempts to Rape Minor Girl Inside Police Station Premises in Gopalganj.

In a similar incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in the Mungrabadshahpur area here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night when the girl had stepped out of her house to see a wedding function in the village, Circle Officer, Atar Singh said. When she did not return, her parents started a search and found her in an unconscious state in a field on Saturday, he said. She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

