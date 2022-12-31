Chennai, December 31: Three people including an elderly woman died on Saturday after firecrackers stored in their house in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district exploded. Five others were seriously injured in the explosion.

The injured were admitted at the Namakkal Government Medical College and the condition of three persons is said to be critical. Odisha: Firecracker Blast During Immersion Procession Leaves Over 30 Injured in Kendrapara (Watch Video).

Namakkal district police are investigating the cause of the explosion that took place in early hours of the day. It may be noted that the Namakkal, Sivakasi, and Virudhunagar areas of the state produce almost 75 per cent of the firecrackers manufactured in the country. Madhya Pradesh: Blast at Firecracker Warehouse in Morena; Three Killed, Seven Injured.

The firecrackers, according to the police, were stored in the house for the New Year celebrations and caught fire accidentally leading to explosions and thereby killing three people including an elderly woman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).