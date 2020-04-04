Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur District Develops 'Disinfection Tunnel' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Draws Praise From FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Disinfection tunnel installed in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Vijaykarthikeyn)

Chennai, April 4: The Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu is drawing praise from all quarters for developing a "disinfection tunnel" to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. The tunnel is installed at the entrance of Uzhavar Santhai - the agricultural produce market - in Thennampalayam region of Tiruppur. Among those who have lauded the administration for the measure includes Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Catch live news and updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Tiruppur District Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan is credited for taking the innovative measure to prevent the transmission of virus at Uzhavar Santhai -- where farmers are allowed to directly sell their produce to the consumers. Other districts in the state are also expected to replicate the move by installing the disinfection tunnels.

Vijayakarthikeyan, while speaking to reporters, said the tunnel was installed at a cost of Rs 90,000. The district administration was aided by Young Indians, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry, to install the same, he added.

A person entering the disinfection tunnel will take three-to-five seconds to walk out. During the period, two sets of three nozzles will spray 1 percent sodium hypochlorite solution. The person walking in is asked to raise their hands and expose the palms while waking. By the time they are out of the tunnel, all forms of virus on the body are considered to be killed.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 411 infections being recorded so far. The number of COVID-19 positive cases received a spurt in the last four days, after several Tablighi Jamaat members of the state - who had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi - tested positive. The state has so far recovered one death due to the disease.