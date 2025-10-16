Get ready to be dazzled! This stunning collection features an incredible array of earrings, pendants, bracelets, jhumkas, chokers, neckpieces, and so much more! Aneet Padda is all set to illuminate the jewellery market like never before! But the excitement doesn’t stop there—she’s captured the hearts of another major player in the industry! Tanishq Proudly Presents ‘Mriganka’ Featuring Manushi Chhillar – Stunning Festive Collection That Whisks You Away to a Captivating Mystical Realm!.

As the festive season draws near, Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s top fine jewellery brands, has unveiled its latest collection, ‘Manifest.’ The brand hosted an exclusive evening to celebrate the launch of this breathtaking festive collection, crafted to make every day feel precious and meaningful. The event sparkled with the presence of Gen Z sensation and Mia’s brand ambassador, Aneet Padda, alongside Mr. Ajoy Chawla, CEO of the Jewellery Division at Titan Company Ltd., and Ms. Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head at Mia by Tanishq. Their inspiring stories added a rich layer to this unforgettable celebration. Held on October 14th, 2025, at Mirage in Juhu, this glamorous occasion was a blend of style, self-expression, and pure joy, leaving every guest feeling uplifted and celebrated!

Embrace the festive season in style with designs that make you feel treasured every day!

The standout trend of the Manifest collection draws from the modern expression of spirituality and abundance, reflecting the vibrant spirit of young India. With Manifest, Mia reimagines classic forms like palace arches, paisley, and the lotus flower through the use of gold and natural diamonds, complemented by pearls and a palette of multi-coloured sapphires and green aventurine. This collection beautifully unites royal elegance with contemporary flair, embodying the brand’s promise of ‘Precious, every day.’ It captures the unique brilliance and strength within every woman, encouraging her to savor the richness of each moment, whether in the midst of festive celebrations or appreciating the exquisite beauty of everyday life.

The Manifest collection offers an extensive range of designs inspired by timeless Indian motifs and modern versatility, showcasing everything from delicate arch-shaped pendants and chic chokers to bold neckpieces and stunning rings. The symbolism is rich, with the lotus reflecting purity and renewal, the paisley representing growth and abundance, and the Navratnas, or nine gemstones, signifying cosmic harmony and prosperity. The collection also introduces an innovative ‘sash setting’ for green aventurine, a design never before seen in jewellery! This creative approach harks back to the regal sashes worn by royalty, empowering women to channel their aspirations this festive season with jewellery that is personal and meaningful.

Designed to seamlessly blend everyday-wearable lightweight pieces with statement occasion-ready jewellery, Manifest features elegant chokers, necklaces, jhumkas, and vibrant quartz crystal malas—each combining festive elegance with affordability. The collection also unveils a unique selection of silver jewellery, drawing inspiration from festive melas, featuring modern designs perfect for lively Diwali celebrations or thoughtful gifting.

The launch was a spectacular celebration, unveiling the festive jewellery collection and welcoming actress Aneet Padda as the brand muse. Guests enjoyed interactive installations, an instant photo zone, a Manifestation wall, and engaging conversations about Mia and the collection. The night was made even more special with a warm celebration of Aneet’s birthday, featuring a gorgeous tiered pink cake and a customized hamper filled with exclusive Mia jewellery. Aneet Padda expressed her excitement, stating, “Manifest is about embracing your inner light and transforming every moment—whether festive or ordinary—into something extraordinary. That’s what Mia stands for, and that’s why I adore this collection!”

