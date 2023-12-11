New Delhi, December 11: Tata Power and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out over 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the oil marketing company's petrol pumps across the country. These EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral, according to a Tata Power statement. Tata Power Collaborates With Ranchi Airport To Install EV Charging Points

This strategic collaboration focusses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities, the statement added. The agreement comes close on the heels Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) signing an MoU last week for a collaboration to set up 7,000 charging points for electric vehicles.

"The agreement aims to leverage BPCL's widespread fuel stations network and TPEM's insights from Tata EVs on the roads, to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, BPCL will gather insights on charger usage to improve customer experience," BPCL had said.

