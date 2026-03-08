IPL 2026 Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and official broadcaster Star Sports have confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will officially commence on Saturday, 28 March. The announcement was made on Sunday, 8 March, just hours before the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. IPL 2026 To Commence From March 28 As Official Broadcaster Announces Start Date.
The 19th edition of the tournament is set to be the largest to date, expanding to a total of 84 matches. As per tradition, the opening fixture will be hosted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
IPL 2026 Schedule: Phased Release
While the start date is now official, the BCCI is expected to release the full fixture list in two phases. This decision is linked to upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.
Phase 1: The schedule for the first 15 to 20 days is expected to be announced within the next 48 hours.
Phase 2: The remaining fixtures, including the knockout stages, will be finalised once the Election Commission of India confirms polling dates for the relevant states.
This phased approach mirrors the strategy used during the 2024 season to ensure security and logistical arrangements do not clash with national or regional voting.
Star Sports Confirms IPL 2026 Start Date
IPL 2026 Venues and Playoff Details
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been confirmed as the primary hub for the season. In addition to the opening ceremony and the first match, the venue is scheduled to host Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2026 Final on 31 May.
Notably, RCB will play five of their home matches in Bengaluru, while their remaining two "home" fixtures will be moved to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. This move follows a temporary suspension of major events at the Chinnaswamy last year, though local authorities have now cleared the venue for the majority of the season.
IPL 2026: Key Tournament Facts
|Detail
|Information
|Start Date
|28 March 2026
|Final Date
|31 May 2026
|Defending Champions
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Total Matches
|84 (Expanded from 74)
|Final Venue
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Broadcasters
|Star Sports (TV) / JioHotstar (Digital)
IPL 2026 Format and Teams
The 2026 season will maintain the 10-team structure, including the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Due to the expanded 84-match format, the league stage is expected to run until 24 May, followed immediately by the playoffs.
Preparation for the season is already underway, with several franchises having concluded their pre-season camps in the UAE following the mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi last December. Fans are now awaiting the official confirmation of the opening match opponent, which is widely expected to be the Punjab Kings, the runners-up from the 2025 season.
