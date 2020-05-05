Telangana COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Till May 29: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.(Photo Credit: PTI)

Hyderabad, May 5: Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend novel coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 29. The Southern state has taken this decision after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao at the Pragati Bhavan. The cabinet also discussed the corona control measures. With this, Telangana became the first state to extend lockdown after May 17. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"Public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be a curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said. India Reports 3,875 Coronavirus Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 46,711, Death Toll Stands at 1,583.

ANI Tweet:

Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action: Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao pic.twitter.com/OFJxYj74Ks — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

"I informed the Prime Minister about our decision," KCR said, adding that the state government will review the matter of relaxations on May 15. Telangana has 1,085 COVID-19 positive cases, with 29 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data.