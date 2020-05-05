India Reports 3,875 Coronavirus Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 46,711, Death Toll Stands at 1,583

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: As per Tuesday evening update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the confirmed novel coronavirus cases has surged to 46,711. Of this total cases, 31,967 are active cases, 13,160 have been cured or discharged. So far, the infection has also claimed 1,583 lives, according to Union Health Ministry data. One person has also migrated to another country. Total cases also include 111 foreign nationals. Catch All the Live News and Updates Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Other Parts of the World.

In Maharashtra, which remains to be the worst-hit state, 14,541 cases have been reported. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Gujarat (5804), Delhi (4898), Tamil Nadu (3550), Rajasthan (3061), Madhya Pradesh (3049) and Uttar Pradesh (2,859). Coronavirus Vaccine: Israel Has Isolated Antibody That Can Eliminate COVID-19, Will File Patent Soon, Claims Defence Minister Naftali Bennett.

State-Wise Coronavirus Cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 529 130 4 6 Chandigarh 102 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 8 Delhi 4898 1431 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5804 1195 319 11 Haryana 517 254 6 12 Himachal Pradesh 41 38 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 726 303 8 14 Jharkhand 115 27 3 15 Karnataka 659 324 28 16 Kerala 500 462 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 19 Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 10 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 170 60 1 24 Puducherry 9 6 0 25 Punjab 1233 128 23 26 Rajasthan 3061 1394 77 27 Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 28 Telengana 1085 585 29 29 Tripura 29 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 31 Uttar Pradesh 2859 944 53 32 West Bengal 1259 218 133 Total number of confirmed cases in India 46711* 13161 1583

Briefing media in New Delhi, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate is 27.41 percent. He also informed that the doubling rate of the virus had improved from 3.4 days before the lockdown to 12 days now.

The government will start bringing hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded in foreign countries from Thursday. Over 1,90,000 Indians have requested to return back to India. The centre has already started moving stranded labourers and other citizens inside the country in the third phase of coronavirus lockdown.