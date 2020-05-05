India Reports 3,875 Coronavirus Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 46,711, Death Toll Stands at 1,583

New Delhi, May 5: As per Tuesday evening update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the confirmed novel coronavirus cases has surged to 46,711. Of this total cases, 31,967 are active cases, 13,160 have been cured or discharged. So far, the infection has also claimed 1,583 lives, according to Union Health Ministry data. One person has also migrated to another country. Total cases also include 111 foreign nationals. Catch All the Live News and Updates Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Other Parts of the World.
In Maharashtra, which remains to be the worst-hit state, 14,541 cases have been reported. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Gujarat (5804), Delhi (4898), Tamil Nadu (3550), Rajasthan (3061), Madhya Pradesh (3049) and Uttar Pradesh (2,859). Coronavirus Vaccine: Israel Has Isolated Antibody That Can Eliminate COVID-19, Will File Patent Soon, Claims Defence Minister Naftali Bennett.
State-Wise Coronavirus Cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1717
|589
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|529
|130
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|102
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|58
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|4898
|1431
|64
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|5804
|1195
|319
|11
|Haryana
|517
|254
|6
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|41
|38
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|726
|303
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|115
|27
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|659
|324
|28
|16
|Kerala
|500
|462
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|3049
|1000
|176
|19
|Maharashtra
|14541
|2465
|583
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|170
|60
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|25
|Punjab
|1233
|128
|23
|26
|Rajasthan
|3061
|1394
|77
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|3550
|1409
|31
|28
|Telengana
|1085
|585
|29
|29
|Tripura
|29
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2859
|944
|53
|32
|West Bengal
|1259
|218
|133
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|46711*
|13161
|1583
Briefing media in New Delhi, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate is 27.41 percent. He also informed that the doubling rate of the virus had improved from 3.4 days before the lockdown to 12 days now.
The government will start bringing hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded in foreign countries from Thursday. Over 1,90,000 Indians have requested to return back to India. The centre has already started moving stranded labourers and other citizens inside the country in the third phase of coronavirus lockdown.